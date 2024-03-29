Cooler for Easter Weekend with Scattered Rain

It will be a little warmer today, but it will be mostly cloudy and a little breezy. Omaha will be in the upper 60s, but low and mid 70s will be more common farther south. Cities north of Omaha will be in the low and mid 60s. A cold front starts to push into the region this afternoon, keeping northeast Nebraska in the 50s.

The cold front passes through the rest of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa early tonight, cooling us off some for the weekend. It will also be breezy overnight as the cooler weather starts to blow in. We'll fall into the mid 30s Tuesday morning.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Late Saturday night and into Eastern morning, some hit and miss rain will pass through the region, but some of us stay dry. Sunday afternoon will be dry and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

Another round of rain arrives late Sunday night and into Monday morning. We'll have to dodge that scattered rain most of the day, holding us back in the low 50s in the afternoon. It will also be breezy.

It could take until Tuesday morning to completely dry out, but we stay breezy Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.

The wind will continue to blow Wednesday, but we start to warm up with a lot more sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Thursday gets even warmer, into the upper 60s, with mostly sunny skies.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 68

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 35

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain Late Night

High: 56

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered A.M. Rain

High: 57

