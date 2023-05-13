Cooler For Mother's Day

Mother's Day ushers in a cooler pattern as highs return to more seasonal for mid-May. Highs will be in the low 70s for Omaha. As the cold front moves through, it will create a temperature divide across the region. North of I-80 stays in the 60s, while south of I-80 are in the upper 70s.

A few scattered showers will accompany this cold front, but not everyone will see them. They will be spotty and most of us stay dry most of the day.

Monday looks even cooler with a dip below average, highs hold in the 60s. Some rain might linger in the morning, but the back half of the day looks dry.

Tuesday we warm back to above-average with highs in the upper 70s.

Our next cold front looks to move through Wednesday and Thursday, bringing our next chance for a few showers and storms to the region. As of now, this does not look to be widespread.

Temperatures briefly reach the 80s on Wednesday before returning to the 70s to end the week.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cooler

Low: 59

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Showers

High: 73

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cool

High: 68

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 77

