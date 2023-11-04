Cooler Saturday, Warmer Sunday

This evening looks seasonal with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, any light rain seen earlier today moves out by sunset. Skies begin to clear overnight, allowing us to get colder. We will drop into the low 30s for Saturday morning.

By late Saturday morning, we'll be dodging some scattered showers, mainly in southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri. Some of these continue in the afternoon. Cities like Omaha and other spots farther north should see more sunshine with highs in the upper 50s again.

Don't forget to "fall back" an hour before bed Saturday night. It's also a great time to check or replace the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and weather radios.

The wind picks up again Sunday and the warm-up gets back underway. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

It will be a little cooler early next week, but still really nice, and above average for early November. We'll be in the mid 60s Monday and Tuesday with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Tuesday could end with a few spotty showers to dodge, these last into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be a little cooler, falling into the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.

We keep cooling off Thursday with low 50s.

