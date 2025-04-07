Cooler start to the workweek

A cold front arrived this morning, and it will put a quick end to our warmer weather we enjoyed on Sunday. It will be a little breezy today as the cooler weather blows in. Highs will be in the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies.
The wind will be lighter tonight, but it gets cold! We drop into the upper 20s for Tuesday morning.
We start to warm up Tuesday, with temperatures getting back to average. Highs will be in the low 60s with just a few afternoon clouds.
The warm-up continues Wednesday with upper 60s, but it will be breezy. There's also a very small chance an isolated shower hits your neighborhood, but most of us will stay dry with a few more clouds mixed in with the sunshine.
Thursday will be partly cloudy as our small chance for rain continues. We cool off into the low 60s for the afternoon.
Friday will be mostly sunny with mid 60s.
The weekend will be breezy as warmer weather blows in! Saturday will be in the low 70s, followed by upper 70s on Sunday. Both days will be mostly sunny.
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Breezy
High: 49
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Cold
Low: 27
TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Back to Average
High: 61
WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Small Rain Chance
Breezy
High: 67
Share your weather pictures with KMTV:
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
- Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter)