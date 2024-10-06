Cooler start to the workweek before we heat up again

The clear sky and calm wind overnight will allow temperatures to plummet. Many of us will wake up in the 30s to low 40s, including within Omaha. While widespread frost is not expected, a few low-lying spots could see some patchy frost tomorrow morning.

Monday will lose the breeze but keep the sunshine and comfortable weather. Highs on Monday reach the low 70s.

This cooler stretch will be short-lived as we warm up on Tuesday, and highs are back into the 80s.

Wednesday we hit the mid 80s, and continue to climb into the upper 80s to near 90 for Thursday and Friday. These highs as of now will fall short of the daily records by a few degrees.

The 80s continue into the weekend, but signs of another cold front late in the weekend could cool us off beyond the next 7 days.

Unfortunately, rain chances continue to appear minimal for the next 7 days.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clear

Chilly

Low: 39

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 73

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 80

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 85

