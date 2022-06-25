Cooler Than Average To End The Weekend

The clouds and rain have moved to the east with the passage of the cold front, leaving the region in a cooler yet still muggy atmosphere. Temperatures will cool into the lower 60s overnight tonight with a partly cloudy sky.

Cooler conditions will feel a lot more noticeable on Sunday with highs only in the upper 70s and low humidity! If you have been putting off any outdoor work due to the heat, tomorrow will be a great day to catch up on that!

We then start to slowly warm back up in the first half of next week. Monday will be in the low 80s, followed by high 80s Tuesday with mostly sunny skies both days.

The humidity starts to increase again midweek as we push into the low and mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday.

Storm chances return late next week as another cold front begins to push in, with isolated storm chances beginning Thursday afternoon into Friday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

Low: 60

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Lower Humidity!!

High: 78

MONDAY

Mainly Sunny

Mild

High: 84

TUESDAY

Mainly Sunny

Warmer

High: 88

