Cooler this weekend, back to near-record warmth early next week

Our high school football games will be chilly, kicking off in the mid 50s, and cooling into the mid 40s as you head home.

Saturday morning will be the coldest day of the next 7 days. We'll start the day in the mid-30s in Omaha, which means some spots farther north and down into southwest Iowa will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

We stay cool and mostly sunny Saturday afternoon with low 60s.

The wind will begin to pick up out of the south on Sunday, and it will be a little warmer, near 70, with a lot of sunshine.

Monday will be warm and windy. Highs will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies. The strong wind will also help create a high fire danger. Overnight, we only fall into the mid 60s, which if we hit that means it will break the warmest low temperature that night.

The strong wind and high fire danger will continue Tuesday. Assuming our next cold front doesn't speed up too much, highs will be in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

A cold front slowly moves through the region late Tuesday and into Wednesday mornng, which brings us our next chance for rain. Right now, not everyone will see rain, but a few of us could.

It will be breezy Wednesday as the cooler weather blows in, holding us back into the low 60s for the afternoon.

Halloween looks even cooler with upper 50s and mostly sunny skies, making for a chilly night for Trick-or-Treat.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 35

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 63

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 70

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm & Windy

High: 82

