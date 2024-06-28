Cooler This Weekend, More Rain Chances over 4th of July Week

Missouri River Flooding: Flooding will continue along the Missouri River this weekend. Check out this blog for the latest information on where water levels are falling and how much higher other parts of the river will get.

Forecast: A few spotty thunderstorms will be possible south of Omaha, and large hail may be possible. Otherwise, we should stay dry and warm with temperatures falling in the upper 70s for the Memorial Park fireworks. All rain exits the region by midnight, with lows in the mid 60s.

Saturday will be a nice, sunny day, and a little cooler, with breezy north winds and highs in the low 80s.

Before heading to bed Saturday night, open up your windows and let some of the cooler weather in! We'll be dropping into the upper 50s for Sunday morning.

Sunday will be even cooler, as temperatures barely make it to 80 in the afternoon. The humidity stays low with mostly sunny skies. There could be a couple showers around Sunday night, but most of us stay dry.

Rain and storms look a lot more likely Monday and Tuesday, but even with the rain around, we'll warm back up into the 80s both afternoons.

There will at least be some scattered storms to dodge Wednesday and on Thursday for the 4th of July.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms Early

Low: 67

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lower Humidity

Breezy

High: 81

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spotty Night Rain

High: 79

