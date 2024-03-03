Cooler weather for the workweek

After the cold front passage Sunday afternoon, cooler weather will blow in to start the workweek, but we still are warmer than your typical early March.

Overnight, we stay cloudy with temperatures dropping to near 40. Some spotty rain is possible southeast of Omaha, mainly in southwest Iowa and into northwest Missouri. Most of these will be light, and most of us stay dry.

Clouds stick around through the morning, but we could see some sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures will be cooler, upper 50s in most spots.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday in terms of temperatures in the upper 50s, but more sunshine should at least make it feel better outside.

Clouds build back in on Wednesday as highs reach 60 degrees.

Our next storm system moves in Thursday, bringing a chance for rain in the back half of the day. This rain will continue into Thursday night and Friday morning before it moves out Friday afternoon. Although it's still several days away and details are unclear, this looks to be our best chance at picking up some much-needed moisture in several weeks!

Temperatures should remain above freezing for much of the rain, but it's not out of the question that a few snowflakes mix in over northeast Nebraska as temperatures drop to near freezing. As of now, there are no expected winter impacts.

We dry out by the weekend but it's cooler with highs in the 40s Saturday, then we are warmer Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Low: 41

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 58

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 59

WEDNESDAY

Increasing Clouds

Warm

High: 60

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.