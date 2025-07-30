Cooler weather has arrived, but here's when we drop the humidity

The bulk of the rain will be gone by the morning commute, but watch for a few tree branches blown down during the overnight storms.

We'll continue to see some hit and miss rain through the rest of the day, keeping us mostly cloudy, but there will be a lot of dry time. Thanks to the cold front that came in with the rain overnight, it will also be a lot cooler today. Highs will be in the upper 70s, but it will stay humid.

There could be a leftover isolated shower around overnight, but most of us will be dry as we drop into the mid 60s for Thursday morning.

Most of us will be dry Thursday, but a couple little pockets of rain could pop up across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. There will be more clouds than sunshine with highs in the upper 70s. The humidity will start to fall, but it will still be muggy.

The humidity finally drops to comfortable levels Friday, and temperatures stay about 10 degrees below average. Highs will be in the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs just shy of 80 degrees, making for some great weather for the return of MAHA festival. As things wrap up around 11 at night, it will be in the upper 60s downtown.

It's looking a little more likely for some scattered rain and storms to make it into at least eastern Nebraska on Sunday. Some of the rain could make it into western Iowa, but the chance isn't as high as in Nebraska. This will help keep us down into the upper 70s.

The threat for rain will be a lot smaller Monday and Tuesday as we start to warm back up. Monday will be in the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies, followed by mid 80s Tuesday with more sunshine.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Low: 66

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 78

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Low Humidity

High: 78

