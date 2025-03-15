Cooler weather prevails this weekend, but warmth returns for the holiday

The colder weather that blew in today will stick around overnight as temperatures drop into the middle 20s. You will need a coat for any Sunday morning plans.

By the afternoon, it's a bit warmer as highs make it into the 50s with plenty of sunshine and a lighter wind.

For St. Patricks Day, the warm weather returns in full force as highs reach the upper 70s under a sunny sky. The breeze does return, however.

We hold in the 70s on Tuesday with a few more clouds and an increasing wind.

By Wednesday morning, some light rain starts to move through. That rain will change over to snow on Wednesday morning before pulling away in the afternoon. It's too early for snow totals, but some light accumulations are possible. Wednesday will be windy too with some gusts up to 40-50 mph.

Any snow that does fall won't stick around for too long as Thursday warms back into the 50s.

The slow warm-up continues into the weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Colder

Low: 25

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 55

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy & Warmer

High: 78

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 73

