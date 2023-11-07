Cooler Weather Returns Soon

We stay warm Tuesday with upper 60s across the Omaha metro and some low 70s in southeast Nebraska. Cities northeast of the metro will continue to run a little cooler. Like Monday, it will be mostly cloudy, but we'll squeeze out some sunshine at times.

It stays warm overnight, only cooling into the upper 40s for Wednesday morning. A few spots will see some sprinkles, but most of us stay dry.

It starts to get a little breezy Wednesday afternoon as cooler weather begins to blow in. Highs will be in the low 60s, but it comes with more sunshine.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, but we keep cooling off. We'll be in the mid 50s.

We drop a little more Friday, into the low 50s, but we stay mostly sunny.

Saturday likely starts below freezing, but we'll spend the rest of the weekend warming up. Veterans Day will be partly cloudy with a small chance for light shower hitting your backyard. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

We warm into the upper 50s Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.

The warm-up continues to start the next workweek as we make it back to the low 60s with mostly sunny skies.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warm

High: 68

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

A Few Sprinkles

Low: 48

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 63

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 56

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.