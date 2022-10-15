Cooler Weather Sunday

It will be a warmer night than the past few nights with lows holding in the 40s for Omaha and dropping into the 30s places north of the metro. Light winds and clear skies also accompany the cool temps.

A cold front moves in on Sunday with much cooler temperatures. Highs won't get out of the 50s for Sunday. The breeze will continue on Sunday but will be lighter with gusts only around 20-25mph. Sunday night gets cold, with lows dropping into the 20s, the first time of the season it will happen in Omaha.

We stay breezy on Monday with similar wind gusts, but the temperature drops even further. Highs on Monday remain in the 40s. The lows Monday night into Tuesday morning are approaching records. The record low in Omaha is 20, the forecasted low is 22. Other locations might break record lows.

Tuesday does not see much recovery, with highs in the mid-40s, over 20 degrees below average.

We begin a warming trend on Wednesday with highs near 60 and continues on Thursday with highs into the mid-60s.

We are back into the 70s by Friday into the weekend.

The week looks dry with little in the way of any cloud cover much less rain chances.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 41

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 57

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 48

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 45

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.