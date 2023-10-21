Cooler with Some Rain Sunday

More cloud cover on Sunday will keep our temperatures a tad cooler than they were on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. Into the evening, a few showers are possible, but most of us stay dry.

We get quite warm by October standards on Monday with highs approaching 80 degrees! Warm weather lovers soak it in, because we get colder after this.

We are still warm on Tuesday with a southerly breeze, highs go into the upper 70s. Thunderstorms develop by Tuesday afternoon and evening, although these will be scattered in nature. Severe weather chances look low at this time.

We keep the scattered showers around Wednesday and Thursday, although it is uncertain when we see rain, but most of us will see rain midweek. Highs fall from the mid 60s on Wednesday to the low 60s on Thursday.

By Friday, highs drop into the 50s and lows into the 30s. Friday night into Saturday morning could be Omaha's first shot at a freeze as temperatures fall to near freezing.

Saturday looks chilly for the Husker's Homecoming game with highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 43

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered PM Showers

High: 67

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 75

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 77

