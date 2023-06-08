Cooler To End The Workweek

A few places start off Thursday morning with spotty storms and showers. These aren't widespread, but you may want to peek at the radar before heading into work.

Thursday afternoon is cooler from the cold front that moved through yesterday. Highs will be in the mid 80s. We'll see quite a few clouds throughout the whole day, but we'll be able to squeeze out pockets of sun from time-to-time. There will be a couple of spotty showers and storms in the afternoon, mainly in eastern NE, west of Omaha.

Most of the day on Friday will be nice and dry. Highs reach into the mid 80s with the help of partly cloudy skies. The late afternoon and evening hours bring a chance of seeing spotty storms.

Saturday brings us a much better chance for rain and storms across the area, as another cold front moves through. The wet weather keeps us a little cooler, with highs in the low 80s.

A couple leftover showers could hang around early Sunday, but it will be a lot more comfortable. We likely fall just shy of 80 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny as we warm into the low 80s, which is average for early June.

We keep warming up into the middle of next week with small chances for a shower to hit your backyard.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 84

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

Low: 61

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms Late

High: 86

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

High: 82

