Dangerous cold to follow Wednesday's snow

Widespread snow will continue through the morning commute. Around the lunch hour, we'll start to see a few breaks in the snow develop, and it will quickly lighten up and fall apart through the early afternoon. While there will still be travel problems for the drive home, all the snow should be on the ground by the Wednesday evening commute, with the exception of a few flurries. The wind will be about 10-20 mph, which is enough to keep blowing some of the light and fluffy snow around.

We've not made any big updates to snow totals, but did increase the numbers a bit northwest of Omaha. We'll likely end up on the high end of these ranges on the map, with a few spots even going above them.

KMTV Final Midweek Snow Forecast Map

Along with today's snow, it will be very cold. Highs will only be in the teens, and the wind chill likely never gets above zero.

Dangerous cold will kick off Thursday. Temperatures in Omaha will likely be around -10, pushing the wind chill closer to -20.

We get a lot of sunshine Thursday afternoon, but when you start below zero, even mostly sunny skies will only get you so far. Highs will be in the teens.

Friday will be very windy with winds blowing as strong as 50 mph. Thankfully, the wind will be out of the south, helping to blow in some warmer weather. Highs will be in the mid 30s, which is near average. Some sunshine will mix in with the clouds at times.

Friday night, a few pockets of hit and miss snow will start to move back into the region. These will become more widespread into Saturday morning, but it's too early to say how many of us will get hit by the snow. There could also be a few pockets of freezing rain south of Omaha. The wintry mix should end by the late afternoon, but it will be windy and colder. Highs will be in the mid 20s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and colder with highs barely in the double digits.

We stay in the teens Monday, and another shot of snow is starting to look more likely during the day.

Some of that snow could continue into Tuesday with highs still in the teens.

Most mornings will be below zero the first half of next week.

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Snow

High: 12

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clearing Skies

Very Cold

Low: -10

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 17

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Spotty Snow Late

High: 34

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.