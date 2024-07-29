Dangerous Heat: Here's When the Heat Index Hits 110

Monday will be mostly sunny and hotter with highs in the low 90s in Omaha. In southeast Nebraska, mid 90s will be more common, and it will be a touch cooler northeast of the metro with highs closer to 90. The high humidity will make Omaha feel as bad as 105 this afternoon.

Heat is typically the number one weather-related killer in the United States, so please take it seriously. Check on your older friends, neighbors, and family members. Even if they have air conditioning, it could be broken or maybe they can't afford to run it. Pets should be inside with you where it is cooler with access to clean water all day.

We don't get much relief overnight, only cooling off into the low and mid 70s for Tuesday morning.

The heat gets even worse Tuesday with upper 90s in southeast Nebraska, mid 90s in Omaha, and low 90s northeast of Omaha. The humidity stays high, pushing the heat index closer to 110. A couple isolated storms are possible in the evening, which could come with some hail and strong wind, but most neighborhoods stay dry.

We could go a degree or two hotter on Wednesday, pushing the metro into the upper 90s. This keeps the heat index near 110 late in the afternoon. By evening, we could be dodging a few isolated strong storms again, but most of us will stay dry.

We get some small relief from the high heat late in the workweek. Thursday will be in the low 90s, but it will still be humid and mostly sunny.

Friday will also be mostly sunny with low 90s.

We keep the low 90s and sunshine over the weekend, but the humidity drops a little, letting our mornings drop into the upper 60s.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 93

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Muggy

Low: 74

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

Isolated P.M. Storms

High: 96

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Humid

Spotty P.M. Storms

High: 97

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.