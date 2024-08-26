Dangerous heat and humidity continue to start the workweek.

The dangerous combination of heat and humidity will continue this afternoon. It will be mostly sunny with a high near 100 in Omaha and Lincoln, although many cities will "only" be in the mid and upper 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel as bad as 110. Heat is normally the biggest weather-related killer each year, so continue to check on your older friends, neighbors, and family members to make sure they are staying cool. Dogs should be inside where it is cooler with access to water all day.

Around 10 p.m., a few spotty storms will start to push into northeast Nebraska and slowly drift southeast overnight. Most of these will be along and north of I-80, but even there, many spots will stay dry. A couple of these storms could get close to severe levels with some hail and strong wind. By the Tuesday morning commute, there will only be a few leftover spotty showers with low 70s.

We'll continue dodging some hit and miss showers and storms the rest of Tuesday. A couple of these storms could be strong enough to produce some pockets of hail and strong wind along with the heavy rain and lightning. A majority of us stay dry, but with rain around the area, there will be more of a mix of sun and clouds. It will also be a little cooler with highs near 90.

A spotty shower can't be ruled out Wednesday, but there's a really good chance your neighborhood stays dry all day. It stays hot with low 90s and a few clouds.

A stronger cold front arrives Thursday with a better chance for widespread rain and storms across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, dropping us into the upper 80s.

Friday will be a lot more comfortable with lower humidity and less heat! Highs will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

The weekend looks nice with mid 80s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday. Both days will be mostly sunny and dry. With lower humidity, the mornings will also be cooler.

