Dangerous heat and humidity this week, here's how hot we get

We are no longer dealing with thunderstorms this evening, so the focus is on the heat & humidity. Temperatures across Nebraska & Iowa are in the 80s with heat index values in the upper 90s. Tonight, we drop into the 70s with a low chance for a storm.

The coming week will see dangerous heat and humidity with little relief, even at night. If you are going to be outdoors for any extended period of time, remember your heat safety precautions and know the signs of heat-related illnesses. It's also important to check on more vulnerable populations (elderly, very young, those without access to AC, etc.) as the week goes on.

Monday will see highs in the middle 90s with a heat index of 100-105. There is a low chance of a storm in the evening, but many of us will be dry.

We reach the peak of the heat Tuesday and Wednesday, with both days in the upper 90s and heat indices as high as 110 degrees.

Thursday introduces some scattered storms into the picture, which may provide some temporary relief, but we are still hot with low 90s.

The scattered storms continue into Friday with highs in the lower 90s.

Small storm chances will be around for the weekend as we start to heat up once more.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Warm

Low: 72

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot & Humid

High: 94

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot & Humid

High: 98

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot & Humid

High: 97

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

