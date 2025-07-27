Dangerous heat early this week, but some major relief is on the way

The heat & humidity continue this evening with feels-like temperatures between 105-115 across the viewing area this afternoon. Overnight, we drop into the middle 70s, which won't provide too much relief from the heat.

We get even hotter on Monday, with our temperatures flirting with 100 degrees. The heat index could be as high as 115 degrees. Take those heat safety precautions seriously, and check in on those more vulnerable to the heat.

The cold front is slowing down, meaning Tuesday will be another toasty day with upper 90s and lots of sunshine. The exception to this could be northeast NE, where an earlier front will keep temperatures a bit lower. Heat indices could be as high as 105-110 again.

By Tuesday evening, the cold front arrives and sparks storms to our northwest, which then roll into our area Tuesday night. These storms could follow a similar script to past storm events, where they may be severe with gusty winds over northeast Nebraska, but weaken as they approach Omaha.

Once the storms move out on Tuesday morning, we could see another round of storms on Wednesday afternoon, depending on the location of the cold front. Highs on Wednesday are expected to be notably cooler, around 80 degrees.

We get even cooler to end the week, with mid to upper 70s each day alongside a small risk for a thunderstorm or two into the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Muggy

Low: 76

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot & Humid

High: 100

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Late Night Storms

High: 96

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Rain & Storms

Cooler

High: 80

