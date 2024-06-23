Dangerous Heat Expected on Monday

Due to the heavy rain north of our area, the runoff from the rain means the Missouri River is expected to flood next week. Check out this blog post for the latest information.

It continues to be hot and sunny this evening. Temperatures do not fall below 70 overnight.

Monday looks to be the peak of the heat for next week with highs in the upper 90s. It is not out of the question that a few communities in southeast Nebraska (Lincoln, Beatrice, Falls City) reach the 100s for highs. The humidity also returns, making it feel 105-110 area-wide. Remember those heat safety precautions if you are outdoors for any extended period.

We are still hot and humid on Tuesday, but a cold front arrives by the evening which brings some relief. Along the front, thunderstorms could develop in the evening. Not everyone sees these storms, but the better chance of a storm or two is in Iowa. A few of these storms could be strong, but any organized severe weather chances look low at this time.

We are cooler on Wednesday, but still above average with highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday will be in the low 80s with some scattered storms around.

Friday we jump back to near 90 with continued chances for scattered storms.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 70

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 98

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty PM Storms

High: 95

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 87

