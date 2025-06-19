Dangerous heat headed to Omaha

After a couple cooler days, we start to heat back up this afternoon. Our Juneteenth will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s in Omaha. Luckily, the humidity won't be too bad today.

As the humidity starts to climb overnight, we won't be able to cool off as much. Friday will start in the mid 70s.

We continue to heat up Friday with the first triple digits of the year expected in the metro. With higher humidity, it will feel like 105-110 by the end of the afternoon. Stay hydrated and do your best to avoid outdoor work or exercise in the high heat. It's also a good idea to check on your older friends, neighbors, and family members to make sure they are staying cool. It will be mostly sunny and a little windy, but the extra wind won't make it feel any cooler.

The dangerous heat continues over the weekend. We push just over 100 degrees again Saturday with mostly sunny skies. This will put the heat index back to 105-100 by late afternoon. It will continue to be windy at times.

Sunday brings near-record heat. The record high in Omaha for June 22 is 100, which was set in 1930. We may fall just shy of that. The heat index could easily push over 105 again. We also stay mostly sunny and windy throughout the day.

A cold front will start to approach the area from the northwest, and it could push a couple spotty showers or storms at areas north of Omaha Sunday night.

Monday will start dry, and we likely warm up to about 90 degrees before the cold front arrives later in the day. Once it does, showers and storms will become likely.

The cold front will then stall across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, and it will continue to trigger some hit and miss showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will be in the mid 80s, followed by upper 80s on Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Heating Up

High: 93

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Isolated Storms

Low: 74

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 101

Heat Index: 105-110

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 102

Heat Index: 105-110

