Dangerous Weekend Heat and Humidity

The heat and humidity really start to kick in today. We will be near 90 degrees, but the humidity will make it feel more like the upper 90s. After starting the day with a lot of sunshine, a few more clouds will be around in the afternoon.

With higher humidity, it's harder to cool off overnight, so we will only drop into the low 70s for Saturday morning.

Saturday looks hot and humid! For the Heartland Pride parade in Omaha, it will already be in the mid 80s at 10 in the morning. It stays mostly sunny in the afternoon as we heat up into the mid 90s. The heat index will be closer to 105 in the late afternoon.

The heat gets even worse on Sunday with a high near 100, and the humidity making it feel closer to 110 in some areas. It will be a little breezy at times, but the extra wind probably won't make it feel much better.

It stays hot and humid Monday with upper 90s and a lot of sunshine.

Cooler air will finally start to blow in late Monday, trying to kick off some scattered rain and storms. We'll continue dodging some of this rain on Tuesday as we start to cool off. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

We keep cooling off Wednesday, dropping into the low 80s!

The nicer weather will continue Thursday.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 90

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 72

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 96

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid and Breezy

High: 100

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.