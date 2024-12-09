December cold strikes back after warm weekend

After a warm December weekend, we'll be cooling off the next few days, taking us from record warmth to below-average temperatures.

A cold front arrives in Omaha late this morning and will move through areas farther southeast early this afternoon. Once the cold front arrives, it will get breezy as the colder weather starts to blow in. We'll be in the upper 40s for the first half of the afternoon in Omaha. While cooler, that is still above average. Where the cold front arrives later in the day farther southeast, we'll find many neighborhoods in the low 50s. Farther northwest of Omaha, it will be cooler with low 40s. We stay mostly sunny today.

It stays breezy overnight as we drop into the low 20s for Tuesday morning with a few flurries.

The wind should lighten up into Tuesday afternoon, but we continue to get colder. Highs will be in the upper 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. By Tuesday evening, scattered snow will start to move into the area. Some of us won't see a single flake, but a few pockets of heavier snow could drop some minor accumulations of half an inch or less in a handful of neighborhoods.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Thursday looks like the coldest day of the week. We start in the single digits, and then we only warm up into the low 20s in the afternoon, even with a lot of sunshine.

It starts to get breezy again Friday, but that wind will be out of the south, getting us a little warmer. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Timing is still uncertain, but at some point during the day, light rain will expand north into eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. As it runs into our colder weather, some of the rain could turn into a few pockets of light freezing rain or snow, but it's too early for to say for sure.

A little bit of the wintry mix could continue into Saturday morning before the system exits the region.

Saturday afternoon will be partly cloudy and a little warmer with a high near 40.

Sunday will be in the mid 40s with a mix of sun and clouds.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 49

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 23

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy Early

Hit and Miss Snow

High: 37

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 26

