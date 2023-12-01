December Starts On a Cold Note

Most of us staying dry for the Friday morning commute, but light snow is falling over Northwest MO and surrounding areas. This will taper off towards noon, accumulation amounts look to be less than 1"
For the rest of us, Friday will be mostly cloudy and colder with highs in the upper 30s.
It stays cold Saturday with upper 30s and mostly cloudy skies. There is enough moisture in the atmosphere that some of us could see flurries/sprinkles during the day, but no accumulations are expected. As we head into Saturday night, some light rain/snow tries to develop closer to NW MO, any accumulations should be under 1/2".
We start to see a little more sunshine Sunday as we start to warm back up. Highs will be near average, in the mid 40s. Monday will also be in the mid 40s with even more sunshine.
Then, we warm up into the middle of next week, warming closer to 50 both Tuesday and Wednesday.
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Wintry Mix Southeast
Low: 24
SATURDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Afternoon Flurries
High: 39
SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
Average
High: 43
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Above Average
High: 48
