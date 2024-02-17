Despite the Recent Cold, We Warm Back Up Once More

Omaha hit a low of 7 degrees Saturday morning, and we look to have another cold night as lows drop into the teens with a mostly clear sky.

Despite the recent cool down to start the weekend, Sunday reverses that trend by rising temperatures to around 50 for the high, its the start of another warm week ahead.

For President's Day, temperatures will be in the mid 50s with a few more clouds.

While Omaha stays shy of 60 degrees on Tuesday, cities south of I-80 look to make it above 60.

Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of next week with a high of 62 in Omaha, mid 60s are likely further south.

A cold front comes through Wednesday night, but we look to stay dry. Cooler weather is blown in with 20-30 mph gusts and temperatures drop to the lower 50s on Thursday, and upper 40s on Friday.

Although we cool down by the end of the week, it does not last long as it warms back into the mid 50s by the weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 18

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 50

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 54

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 59

