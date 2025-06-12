Dropping the heat a bit

After hitting 95 in Omaha on Wednesday, we pull back the heat a bit for the rest of the workweek. This afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Fireworks are on tap downtown tonight to finish off the 75th anniversary College World Series celebration at the Riverfront. We'll be cooling off into the mid 70s at that point. By Friday morning, we will be down into the mid 60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with upper 80s and a little more humidity.

An isolated shower could pop up Saturday, but you're a lot more likely to need sunscreen than rain gear downtown for the CWS. Highs will be flirting with 90 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a few hit and miss showers around eastern Nebraska and western Iowa in the second half of the day. Highs will be near 90.

One of our better chances for rain coming up will be overnight Sunday into Monday with some scattered showers and storms across the region. Right now, it looks like we'll be dry by the Monday morning commute.

Smaller rain chances continue Monday and Tuesday with highs near 90.

A weak cold front will try to drop us into the mid 80s Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not as Hot

High: 88

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Staying Warm

Low: 65

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Likely Dry

High: 88

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 89

