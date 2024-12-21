Dry for the days leading to Christmas, but rain could return afterward

It's the first day of winter, and it feels like it with temperatures in the low 30s. However, over the next few days that wintertime feel will go away as high temperatures rise well above the average of 35 degrees.

The first day is Sunday when a 20-30 mph southerly wind blows in the warmer weather, leading to highs near 50 under a sunny sky in the Omaha area.

Temperatures drop somewhat early next week, but we hang in the middle 40s on Monday and the lower 40s on Tuesday (Christmas Eve).

Barring any sort of Christmas miracle, we look to stay dry before Christmas, meaning any chance of a white Christmas in Omaha is close to zero. For those traveling south and east of Omaha, a storm system is expected to bring rain to places like Dallas, St. Louis, or Indianapolis.

On Christmas Day/1st Day of Hanukkah, the clouds increase with temperatures in the mid 40s, but we stay dry.

The pattern shifts after the holiday with increasing rain chances into late next week, beginning on Thursday (Kwanza) and lasting through the weekend. Exactly when and where this rain could fall is too early to determine, as is the chance for any wintry weather to mix in.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 22

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

Breezy

High: 50

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 45

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 43

