Dry Start To The Workweek

We start the workweek off with sunny skies and upper 70s Monday afternoon.

Tonight will be another cool night under mostly clear skies. We drop down into the mid 50s by the start of Tuesday.

Tuesday keeps us warming up under mostly sunny skies. We'll be just a few degrees above average with highs in the mid 80s.

The middle of the workweek continues this trend, with sun and highs into the upper 80s Wednesday.

Our next rain and storm chances arrive by the second half of the day on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies most of the day.

Friday is looking like the next best chance of a few storms, one round in the morning, another in the afternoon. Details still need to be worked out, so we'll keep you updated as we get closer to the day. The afternoon will be warm with the upper 80s.

Small storm chances continue into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and 90 degrees for Father's Day.

