Dry This Week

We are cooler and breezy on Monday with wind gusts reaching 30-35mph at times, this keeps our highs in the mid-70s. A few sprinkles or showers are possible during the day on Monday, but these should remain isolated.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday we make a run towards 90 ahead of a cold front. Winds could pick up again with wind gusts around 25mph. Unlike our last several cold fronts, this one will not bring any rain chances with it.

Thursday is a speed bump in our warm up with highs in the low-80s. Sunshine returns.

Friday we are back in the upper 80s, and by the weekend we make it into the 90s with lots of sun.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 61

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler & Breezy

High: 75

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 82

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 89

