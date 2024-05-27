Dry to start the week, wet to end it

After a breezy and warm day, the wind lightens up early tonight as we cool off into the low 50s for Tuesday morning.

In the first half of Tuesday, areas northeast of the Omaha metro may have to dodge a few spotty showers, but most of us stay dry. The warm weather continues with a high near 80 and a lot of sunshine.

Wednesday will be even more comfortable. We'll keep the sunshine, but dip down into the mid 70s.

A slow-moving system will bring rain in the second half of the workweek. Scattered showers and storms will move into eastern Nebraska by midday Thursday, then slowly expand into western Iowa and northwest Missouri late in the day. Even with the wet weather, we should still be able to make it into the mid 70s.

The rain continues at times Friday with highs in the low 70s.

The weekend won't be as wet, but there will still be some hit and miss showers and storms around Saturday and Sunday as we warm into the low 80s.

