Drying out and heating up

It's a foggy start to our Wednesday, but outside of some mist in the thickest fog, we are dry heading into work this morning.

We stay cloudy today, but more of us will stay dry compared to earlier in the week. The best chance for rain will be this afternoon in southeast Nebraska, but a couple spotty showers could pop up farther north. We stay cloudy, but it will be a little warmer, with upper 60s.

A couple isolated showers could still be around overnight and into the Thursday morning commute, but most of us will be dry as we cool off into the low 50s.

Most of us will be dry Thursday, but a couple spotty showers could still try to pop up during the day. We'll see a little more sunshine, helping to get us back into the low 70s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer! It's back to average for late May, near 80 degrees.

The weekend will be even warmer. There could be a few spotty showers Saturday in eastern Nebraska, but a lot of us will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with mid 80s and some humidity.

The wind will start to pick up early next week, and it will be even warmer with highs Monday in the upper 80s.

Rain could start to push back in Monday night, with rain looking a little more promising on Tuesday. Even with the wetter weather possible, we will stay in the 80s Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 68

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Low: 51

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 71

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 80

