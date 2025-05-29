Drying out and heating up

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low 70s. While most of us will stay dry, there will be a few isolated showers, and possibly even a non-severe storm, from late afternoon through the evening.

We could see a few foggy areas again Friday morning as we cool off into the low 50s.

Friday looks great with solid sunshine and highs into the low 80s! After a cool couple of weeks, that's finally back to average.

There could be a few late-morning and afternoon rain showers Saturday, mainly in eastern Nebraska, but most of us stay dry all day. We'll see a few clouds mix in with the sunshine as we warm up into the mid 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with upper 80s and some humidity.

We stay in the upper 80s Monday with a few more clouds late in the day.

Scattered showers and storms could arrive as early as Monday night, but will be a lot more likely Tuesday as our next cold front arrives. The rain will keep us a little cooler, in the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. It will also be breezy.

The cold front and its rain should be gone by the Wednesday morning commute. Cooler air behind the cold front will keep us in the mid 70s Wednesday afternoon with a lot of clouds.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 71

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Foggy Areas

Low: 51

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 81

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance

High: 85

