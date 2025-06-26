Drying out and heating up into the weekend

A broken line of storms is forming over Omaha into western Iowa this evening. For Omaha, the storms are likely over by 4 pm and out of western Iowa by 8 pm. Like the days prior, these storms do carry a severe risk with some gusty winds. However, the flood risk will be lower as these storms will be moving.

Skies will clear overnight, but foggy areas are possible heading into the Friday morning commute as we cool off into the mid and upper 60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with upper 80s and plenty of humidity. We'll still be in the upper 80s as the Memorial Park Concert gets underway. There is a slim chance of an isolated shower making it into eastern Nebraska late in the day, but it will very likely be dry at Memorial Park. By the fireworks around 10 p.m., we will be in the low 80s.

We heat up into the mid 90s Saturday with mostly sunny skies.

It should be dry long enough for us to hit 90 on Sunday, but showers and storms are likely heading into Sunday evening and night.

There could be a couple leftover showers around Monday, but most of us will be dry with upper 80s.

The upper 80s will continue Tuesday and Wednesday with a lot of sunshine.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clearing Skies

Foggy Areas

Low: 65

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Likely Dry

High: 88

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 94

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Late Day Rain & Storms

High: 83

