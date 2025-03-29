Drying out and warming up into the workweek

Scattered rain and storms will continue this evening, but the storms should stay south and east of Omaha. Any storms should end by midnight, but some pockets of light rain will still be around heading into Sunday morning as we cool off into the mid 30s.

A lot more of us will stay dry on Sunday, but there will still be a few pockets of light rain and even a few snowflakes around. It will be breezy and very cool with highs in the low 40s across all of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

Heading back to work will be chilly. The wind will be lighter, but we will wake up to a mix of upper 20s and low 30s.

Monday afternoon will be partly cloudy and warmer with low 50s.

Tuesday is Election Day in Omaha, and you may need your rain gear to vote. We may be able to squeeze out a dry morning, but rain and storms become more likely as we go through the day. A couple of the storms could be strong to severe. It will also be windy as we warm up into the upper 50s, which is average for early April.

Some of the rain continues into Wednesday morning, but we dry out for the afternoon. It will be breezy with a high near 60.

We stay near 60 on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds.

More rain is possible late Friday into Saturday. Highs will be near 60 both afternoons.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain and Storms

Breezy

Low: 35

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Snow

Breezy

High: 42

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 30

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 53

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Likely

Windy

High: 58

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

