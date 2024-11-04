Drying out during Election Day

After a dry Monday morning commute, another round of scattered rain will start to move in from the south, giving many areas south of Omaha more rain by the lunch hour. The scattered rain will expand farther north through the afternoon, but some neighborhoods will manage to stay dry into the evening commute. Most of the afternoon will be in the mid 50s, a bit cooler than it was in the morning.

Rain is likely late tonight and through the overnight hours. With all the wet weather, there will probably be some foggy areas for the Tuesday morning commute as we cool off into the mid 40s.

There will still be rain around some cities as the polls open Tuesday morning, but everyone will likely dry by the lunch hour if you plan on voting on your midday break. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with mid 50s. By the time polls close in the evening, we will be down in the mid 40s. Take a coat in case your line stretches outside.

It looks like most of us will be dry Wednesday, but a few showers in the region can't be ruled out. It will be mostly cloudy with mid 50s.

Thursday brings a little more sunshine mixed in with the clouds as we warm up into the upper 50s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with upper 50s. While most of the day looks dry, our next round of widespread rain could start to move in as early as Friday night.

Rain becomes more likely into Saturday morning and continues at times into the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

The second half of the weekend will be dry with more sunshine and upper 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Afternoon: 56

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Likely

Low: 44

TUESDAY

Scattered A.M. Rain

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 54

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 56

