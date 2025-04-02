Drying out for a couple days before rain becomes more likely again

The heaviest rain has moved out, but we'll continue to see a few pockets of leftover rain into the morning commute. Everyone will be dry by the lunch hour. We stay mostly cloudy and breezy this afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly as we drop into the low 30s for Thursday morning.

Thursday will bring a better mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Thursday night, some hit and miss rain will push in from the west, but likely stays west of Omaha.

Late Friday morning, hit and miss rain will start to move in and will continue to move across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa the rest of the day. About half of us will see rain at some point during the day, which means about half of us stay dry. This keeps us mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, but it will be dry. We get cooler and windy with temperatures only climbing into the low 50s.

The sunshine is back in full force Sunday, and the wind won't be as strong. We get a little warmer with mid 50s.

We drop into the low 50s Monday, but it will be mostly sunny.

Tuesday brings a few more clouds with upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Early

Breezy

High: 56

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 33

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain West

High: 57

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 55

