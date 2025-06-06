Drying out Friday, more storms possible Saturday morning

A few pockets of rain will still be around for the Friday morning commute. We'll start the day in the upper 50s.

By lunchtime, most, if not all, of the rain will exit the region, and we could squeeze out a little bit of afternoon sunshine. Highs on Friday will reach the mid 70s, but if we manage to get some extra sun, we'll get some extra warmth, too.

While mostly dry for Friday evening, widespread rain and thunderstorms will move in from central Nebraska early Saturday morning, lasting until about noon. None of this is expected to be severe, but heavy rain & frequent lightning are possible in some storms. By Saturday afternoon, all of the morning rain will be off to our east, and we'll be back to sunshine. Saturday's highs will be in the upper 70s.

A cold front will pass through Omaha early Sunday morning, and it could bring a few scattered showers to some of us. Sunday will be partly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

The sunshine will take over for the first half of next week. Monday will be breezy and warm, in the upper 70s, making for a great afternoon. Nights will be cool again, in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with low 80s, followed by a jump into the mid 80s on Wednesday.

By Thursday and Friday of next week, the above-average heat will start to build back into the region, leading to highs in the upper 80s. We will also have chances at thunderstorms by the end of the week, so stay tuned as the first day of the College World Series could line up with either high heat or thunderstorms.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 77

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain by Morning

Low: 59

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Morning Storms

High: 78

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 78

