Evening Scattered Storm Chances

We'll keep a lot of sunshine around Thursday, but a few more clouds will start to push in during the afternoon. It will also be warmer, with highs in the low 80s. Around the evening commute, we could start to see a few spotty showers and storms pop up to the north, which become more common Thursday night. While a number of us should catch some beneficial rain, some spots stay dry. These storms should remain below severe levels, but some small hail or gusty winds is possible over northeast Nebraska.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Most stay dry, but a few showers or storms is possible in eastern Nebraska in the afternoon to the overnight hours.

We'll see more rounds of scattered rain and storms again late Saturday and late Sunday, but there will be a lot of dry time over the weekend. Saturday will be in the upper 70s, followed by mid 80s on Sunday.

We'll keep some small rain chances around to start the next workweek with mid 80s Monday and Tuesday.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms Late

High: 81

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 56

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance

High: 73

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Small Storm Chance

High: 79

