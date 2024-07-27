Except for Some Sunday Storms, This Week Will be Hot and Dry

It is hot through this Saturday evening, then overnight temperatures drop into the low 70s by the time we wake up on Sunday.

Most of Sunday should be dry, but evening and overnight storms are possible. A few of these storms could be strong, but they do not look widespread. It will be hot and humid on Sunday with highs in the 90s and heat index values near 100.

Next week turns up the heat with highs on Monday in the mid 90s with a heat index value between 100-105 degrees.

We reach the peak of the heat on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s. A few neighborhoods could reach 100. Regardless of the temperature, it will feel like 105-110 daily.

A few storms are possible on Wednesday evening, but most of us should remain dry. This could usher in a period of slightly "cooler" temperatures with highs in the low 90s through the end of the week.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Muggy

Low: 72

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Scattered Storms Late

High: 93

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot & Humid

High: 94

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot & Humid

High: 97

