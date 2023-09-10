Fall-Like Weather This Week

Bring rain gear with you if you have Sunday evening plans as scattered showers will be around. Temperatures hold in the 70s, dropping into the low 60s by Monday morning.

Any lingering rain should be well south of I-80 by the Monday morning commute and for the rest of the day we see clear skies with highs in the low 70s.

Mid 70s are expected on Tuesday with a few clouds in the afternoon.

The rest of the week is more of the same fall-like weather with highs in the mid to upper 70s and partly cloudy skies.

Our next small rain chance is not until next weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty showers South

Low: 59

MONDAY

Clearing Skies

Cool

High: 73

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 75

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 77

