Feeling like winter again this week

This weekend did not feel like December as we reached the 60s both yesterday and today! On average, we hit the 60s in December just once.

However, winter returns beginning Monday with highs in the 40s, notably cooler, and a northerly wind helping to blow in the colder weather.

We get colder Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s, a few flurries or light snow showers are possible Tuesday evening, but no accumulation is expected.

By Wednesday, the temperature drops into the 20s due to a continued northerly wind. Thursday morning, it drops into the single digits.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the week with a high of 23.

We see temperatures rise into the weekend with small chances of rain or snow.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 31

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler & Breezy

High: 47

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cold & Breezy

Evening Flurries

High: 35

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold & Breeze

High: 26

