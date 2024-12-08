Feeling like winter again this week

This weekend did not feel like December as we reached the 60s both yesterday and today! On average, we hit the 60s in December just once.
However, winter returns beginning Monday with highs in the 40s, notably cooler, and a northerly wind helping to blow in the colder weather.
We get colder Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s, a few flurries or light snow showers are possible Tuesday evening, but no accumulation is expected.
By Wednesday, the temperature drops into the 20s due to a continued northerly wind. Thursday morning, it drops into the single digits.
Thursday will be the coldest day of the week with a high of 23.
We see temperatures rise into the weekend with small chances of rain or snow.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Cold
Low: 31
MONDAY
Partly Cloudy
Cooler & Breezy
High: 47
TUESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Cold & Breezy
Evening Flurries
High: 35
WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Cold & Breeze
High: 26
Share your weather pictures with KMTV:
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
- Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter)
Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones
Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.