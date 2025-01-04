Final Snow Update: Here's who gets 0" vs. 18"

This evening's scattered snow will become more widespread and steady by 9 p.m. for cities along and south of I-80. At the same time, the wind will slowly start to pick up too. Overnight, the snow will expand farther north at times. By Sunday morning, the snow will start to shrink back down to the south, with the snow ending in the morning for Omaha and areas farther north. Temperatures will struggle to stay in the double digits, and the wind chill will drop below zero.

Heavy snow will continue at times south of the Omaha metro into the afternoon, but the heaviest snow should keep sinking farther south through the afternoon. It will likely take until mid-afternoon for the worst of the snow to push south of Nebraska City. The last places to see the snow end will be far southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri, which could take until the early evening. It will be windy as the snow falls, blowing it back onto already cleared roads and greatly reducing visibility at times. Travel should only be for emergency reasons in southeast Nebraska, far southwest Iowa, and northwest Missouri on Sunday.

Along with Sunday's snow, it will also be very cold with highs in the teens and wind chills struggling to get above zero.

There will be a sharp cutoff between the higher snow totals and lower totals, so any slight shift in the storm's path will greatly impact our forecast. For cities along and north of I-80 like Omaha and Council Bluffs, there will be a battle between dry air and the snow, and it's impossible to say exactly which one is going to be stronger, adding a lot of uncertainty to the snow total forecast in those areas. Here is what we think is most likely:

KMTV Weekend snow forecast as of January 4

Neighborhoods north of Omaha have the best chance to see less than an inch of snow. For Norfolk, Columbus, Fremont, Omaha, Council Bluffs, and Atlantic, a range of 1-3 inches is most likely. Totals then grow rapidly south. York, Lincoln, and Plattsmouth should end up from 2-5 inches. Crete, Nebraska City, and Clarinda could see 4-8 inches. Beatrice and Maryville could see 8-12 inches, but neighborhoods along the Kansas border, including Falls City, could see 12-18 inches.

It will still be breezy Monday morning, but the wind should lighten up for the afternoon. Highs will be in the teens after starting the day in the low single digits. While very cold, it should at least be mostly sunny.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with upper teens.

With a little more sunshine Wednesday, Omaha could get to 20.

We push into the upper 20s Thursday and Friday, and we could get to 30 on Saturday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Cloudy with Snow

Getting Breezy

Low: 10

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snowy South

Windy

High: 16

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 2

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy Morning

High: 16

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

High: 19

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.