First Cold Snap Underway

All-aboard the temperature roller coaster for the week ahead! The average high/lows in Omaha are 65 and 43 respectively. By the end of the week, we will be both 10-20 degrees below and above that average.

We start with the cold first. High temperatures on Monday will only be in the mid 40s under lots of sunshine above. It will be yet another breezy day with gusts nearing 25-30 mph.

It is the overnight low that will be the most impressive. Our record low is 20° set in 1972, meaning we have a good shot at tying or breaking our record with our forecasted low of 20°.

More cold returns on Tuesday with highs in the low 40s, followed by another night of lows in the 20s, although overnight records Tuesday are safe.

Then things flip for Wednesday. A rapid warm-up means temperatures will jump into the upper 50s by the afternoon, with a few spots in southeast Nebraska topping 60. Overnight lows will also go back above freezing.

We continue the warm-up Thursday with highs in the mid 60s with a few more clouds mixing in.

Friday we reach back above average as we return to the 70s!

