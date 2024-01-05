FIRST LOOK: Monday Snow Totals

We stay mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid 30s. By late afternoon, scattered wet snow will start to move in from the south... which expands farther north late in the evening and early night. Anyone in the region could get hit by the snow, but int won't be for everyone. The hit and miss snow will continue overnight and into Saturday morning. Totals will range from 0-1", but the better chances of seeing the higher end of that range will be southeast of the Omaha metro.

Saturday will start in the upper 20s, then we warm up into the mid 30s for the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. There could be a few light pockets of snow around, but most of us will be dry in the second half of the day.

We're still hoping to get some sunshine out Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 30s.

Confidence continues to grow for travel-impacting snow across the region early next week. Late Sunday night and into Monday morning, rain and snow will start to move into eastern Nebraska and western Iowa and continue for most of Monday. The farther north you live, the better chance of only seeing snow from this. For now, Omaha is looking at mostly snow. The farther south you live, especially south of I-80, the better chance you have of seeing rain or a mix of rain and snow in the first half of Monday. As we go into Monday night, more of the wintry mix will change into all snow. The snow then lightens up overnight and ends early Tuesday morning.

Travel will be slow at times from snow-covered roads. Stronger winds will also cause low visibility at times as the snow falls. With highs in the mid 30s Monday, this will be more of a wet snow, good for making snowballs and snowmen.

While there are still a few days for the track of the system to change and impact our snow forecast, I wanted to give everyone an idea of possible snow amounts before the weekend starts. These are numbers a bit conservative, so we may need to increase them over the weekend. For now, we're thinking 4-7 inches for northeast Nebraska down into Columbus and Tekamah. In the dark blue area on the map below, which includes Lincoln, Fremont, Omaha, Council Bluffs, and Denison, at least 3-5 inches is looking likely. Smaller totals of 2-4 inches are more likely southeast of Omaha in areas like Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Red Oak, Falls City, and Maryville.

KMTV

Tuesday will be windy as colder air blows in, holding us back into the mid 20s for highs.

We'll try to warm into the low 30s Wednesday before another shot of colder air blows in.

Thursday will only get near 20 degrees, and the cold likely gets worse into the weekend.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Snow Late

High: 36

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Snow

Low: 27

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Light Snow

High: 34

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Staying Cool

High: 33

