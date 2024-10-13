First widespread frost and freeze likely over the next few days

It was a cooler day for our Sunday as we only made it into the low 60s. Overnight, we drop into the middle 30s, likely bringing the first widespread frost to the region by the time we start our workweek. Thus, bring in or cover any of those sensitive plants!

We continue to get cooler on Monday with highs barely reaching the 60s, and on Tuesday we spend the day in the 50s. During the overnights for the next few days, we drop into the low to mid 30s, even falling below freezing for the first time this season on Tuesday night.

Our wind shifts out of the south for Wednesday, helping to blow in some warmer weather again, highs reach the middle 60s with lots of sunshine.

The wind cranks up Thursday and Friday with gusts 25-40 mph possible, helping us reach the 70s for highs.

We do have a small chance for rain on Saturday, but the exact details of who gets rain and how much is to be determined.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 34

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 61

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 57

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 64

