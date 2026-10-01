Flood warning still in effect through the evening, but drier weather starts NOW!

3 Things to Know



Flood Warning for creeks/rivers until Thursday evening

for creeks/rivers until Thursday evening A dry pattern begins

Several nights upcoming in the 40s

Forecast

A flood warning remains in effect for the Salt Creek from Lincoln to Ashland until 8 PM Thursday evening. The Papillion creek will also be under a flood warning from Papillion to La Platte and Offutt AFB until 8 PM this evening.

4.5" to 8.5" of rain was reported around Omaha on Wednesday night in as little as 2 hours. For the month of September, we came up just short of the record rainfall of 13.75", set in 1965. Our official total for Eppley was 11.92".

The rain is now all done for the region and we'll remain breezy for Thursday evening. Overnight, skies will clear and temps will dip in the to mid 40s for Friday morning. This will be Omaha's first night in the 40s this fall!

Friday looks like a great day with lots of sunshine and we'll start to dry out for and extended period of time. Highs will be in the mid 60s, cooling off again in the 40s Friday night. For high school football games, bring a jacket, or blanket. It will be chilly with north winds at 5-15 MPH.

The weekend will be "fall-like" and sunny with highs in the mid/upper 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Nightly temps will be around 50 degrees, possibly the 40s on Sunday night.

This drier pattern will continue ALL of next week and we should see plenty of sunshine. Tuesday would be the only day where some light rain could clip the borders of Kansas/Nebraska...Temps will be around average for early October, in the upper 60s/low 70s during the day, and the 40s/50s at night.

The next best chance for rain will likely not be until after next weekend, about 10 days from now.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clouds Clearing

Cooler

Low: 48

Wind: N 7-15

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Dry & Cool

High: 65

Wind: N 5-15

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