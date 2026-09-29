Flood watch in effect until Thursday evening

3 Things to Know



Flood watch until Thursday night

Heavy rain tonight, Wednesday night

DRY and fall-like this weekend!

Forecast

A flood watch is in effect for the Omaha region until Thursday evening. Several inches of rain are possible and may lead to flash flooding. DO NOT attempt to dive through a flooded road.

Spotty rain showers will continue off and on this evening, but there will be some dry time mixed in for some through midnight. We'll hold in the upper 60s overnight.

Heavy rain is expected south of Omaha tonight through Wednesday morning. Neighborhoods like Nebraska City, Falls City, Clarinda and Red Oak could see 2-3" of rain overnight alone.

There may be a lull in the rain around Omaha on Wednesday morning, but by 10-11 AM, more rain will begin moving in from the south, remaining widespread and heavy for the rest of Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. There is a very small severe risk near Beatrice depending on how much dry time we see during Wednesday morning. Rain totals from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning could again reach 2-3" across southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa, including Omaha. Areas north of Omaha have a better chance to see less than 1" of rain.

This rain will eventually begin to clear out late morning Thursday, leaving the rest of Thursday dry, breezy and partly cloudy.

In total, most will see around 1-3" of rain, with the heaviest south of Omaha. Some areas from southeast Nebraska to southwest Iowa could see more than 5.00" of rain.

Flooding is a concern this week and this additional wet weather will lead to flooded creeks, river and farm fields.

So far, September rain totals at Eppley are just short of 7" as of Tuesday morning, which is now in the top 10 wettest Septembers on record. With the additional rain on the way through Wednesday, night, we may end up in the top 5. The record is 13.75", set in 1965.

Friday (and the weekend) starts a much-needed pattern of drier weather for the Omaha region. We should see several days of sunshine and our temps look to remain fall-like, in the 60s through the weekend and early next week. There may even be 1 or 2 nights in the upper 40s next week, too! Frost does not appear likely next week. Omaha's average first frost is around October 6th.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Heavy Rain

South of Omaha

Low: 68

Wind: SE 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 71

Wind: SE 8-15

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Heavy Rain & Storms

Flooding Possible

Low: 61

Wind: SE 8-15

THURSDAY

Cloudy

AM Rain

High: 64

Wind: N 10-20

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