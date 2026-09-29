Demolition on Hanscom Park silos to begin within 9 months, developer says

OMAHA, Neb. — The Vinton Street silos in Hanscom Park could be torn down within the next nine months after Omaha's City Council approved a funding agreement Tuesday.

Developer Spencer Goldenberg said the plan is to tear down most of the silos and build more than 200 apartment units on the site.

Watch: Hanscom Park silos set for demolition as developers plan apartment complex with about 230 units

Hanscom Park silos set for demolition as developers plans apartment complex with about 230 units

In June, the City Council approved more than $10 million in TIF funding for the project's developers. That agreement was approved Tuesday.

Goldenberg said construction is planned to begin in the first half of 2027, with the full project expected to take multiple years to complete.



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