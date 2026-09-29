Trial set for Red Oak man charged with election misconduct after 2024 ballot count dispute

RED OAK, Iowa (KMTV) — Joey Norris, 36, faces felony election misconduct charges related to his work helping count absentee ballots on Election Day 2024.

In a criminal complaint, state prosecutors allege Norris hindered "the fair, orderly and efficient administration of the election and counting of the ballots." The charges were not filed until this summer.

Southwest Iowa Indivisible and Iowa CCI organized a rally in support of Norris outside the Montgomery County Courthouse ahead of his Monday afternoon hearing. Neighbors who attended the rally also packed the courtroom.

Defense attorney Gina Messamer said Norris was exercising his First Amendment rights by questioning whether ballots were being counted correctly.

"Well, I would say it certainly is a first amendment case. That's my perspective as Joey's lawyer," Messamer said.

Assistant Attorney General Joshua Duden argued that Norris, who was paid a fee to be an election day worker, was an employee of the county auditor's officer and, therefore, not entitled to freedom of speech under these specific circumstances.

After questioning whether absentee ballots were being handled properly, Norris was ordered to leave by the county auditor; twenty months later he was charged with a Class D felony.

"You know, most crimes you think of where someone's taken an action or harmed someone versus just talking," Messamer said.

Jackie Cordon, a residents of Adams County and volunteers with Southwest Iowa Indivisible, said supporters came to show solidarity.

"To let everybody in this county know that we support and we know what Joey did was right and the charges against him were made up, phony. They are — they're just political theater," she said.

Stanton neighbor Barb Nelson said, "Of course we don't know what's going to happen with the trial, but just the fact that he was charged with a felony for doing his job."

A trial is set for Oct. 6.

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